Ivanka Trump sees a picture of Lazio's Chinaglia and says: "Which saint is this..."

Ivanka Trump was visiting Rome yesterday, alongside her father and US president Donald Trump as she mistook Lazio striker Giorgio Chinaglia for a saint!



This happened yesterday as she was leaving the restaurant "Le cave di Sant'Ignazio" alongside her husband (Jared Kushner).



There were many religious pictures exposed on the restaurant's wall including some of Padre Pio. Ivanka then saw a picture of Giorgio Chinaglia who was looking up to the heavens as she said: " Which Saint is this....?".



It finally wasn't a Saint as the restaurant owner explained to her that this was Giorgio Chinaglia a Lazio star and icon!



Chinaglia passed away in 2012 as he accumulated 14 caps for the Italian national football team. With Lazio, he played a total of 209 Serie A games as he scored 98 Serie A goal. He also had a long career with the New York Cosmos were he scored 193 goals in 213 NASL games.