Tottenham Hotspur are ready to complete their first signing of the summer with reports stating that Colombian central defender Davinson Sanchez has told Ajax that he wants to make the move to North London before the August 31 deadline.



The 21-year-old shot to stardom last season helping to lead the Dutch side to the Europa League final but tensions have mounted over the summer with the player wanting to move to the Premier League amid interest from Mauricio Pochettino’s side.



Sanchez refused to get on the team coach for last weekend’s Eredivisie opener against Heracles which Ajax lost and now The Independent writes that Spurs chiefs are in the Netherlands to try to close out a deal.

Ajax value their man at £45M with Spurs having already reportedly had a £20M offer turned down. If the capital club agree to Ajax’s current demands, Sanchez will become the clubs most expensive player in their history.