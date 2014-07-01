The future of Paris Saint-Germain full-back Serge Aurier remains uncertain after the player claimed he preferred a move to Manchester United rather than the team that look in pole-position to land him, Tottenham Hotspur.



The 24-year-old, who has been on the radar of both clubs, is currently banned from entering the UK due to a conviction for assault on a night-club doorman in Paris last September. Spurs have reportedly agreed a fee with his current employer of £23M and even his team-mate Adrien Rabiot claimed he was on his way to North London.



Now SFR Sport understand that Aurier is having second thoughts and having been a target for United boss Jose Mourinho, prefers to head to Old Trafford if he can get clearance to head across the English Channel and if the Portuguese tactician still wants him.

