Ivorian full-back claims he wants a move to Man Utd, not Spurs
29 August at 10:35
The future of Paris Saint-Germain full-back Serge Aurier remains uncertain after the player claimed he preferred a move to Manchester United rather than the team that look in pole-position to land him, Tottenham Hotspur.
The 24-year-old, who has been on the radar of both clubs, is currently banned from entering the UK due to a conviction for assault on a night-club doorman in Paris last September. Spurs have reportedly agreed a fee with his current employer of £23M and even his team-mate Adrien Rabiot claimed he was on his way to North London.
Now SFR Sport understand that Aurier is having second thoughts and having been a target for United boss Jose Mourinho, prefers to head to Old Trafford if he can get clearance to head across the English Channel and if the Portuguese tactician still wants him.
PSG are desperate to off-load players to comply with Financial Fair-Play having spent nearly £350M on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and the Ivorian international is one of the names ready to be shown the door. SFR also state that United midfielder Paul Pogba is also pushing for Aurier to join him at the Theatre of Dreams.
