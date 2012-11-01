A player who has been likened to the great Xavi is closing in on a move to Barcelona. Catalan journal Sport claims that Nice midfielder Jean-Michel Seri is ready to put pen to paper on a £36M deal at the Camp Nou in a transfer which could have significant meaning regarding the futures of Philippe Coutinho and Andres Iniesta.



The 26-year-old is seen as an alternative to Coutinho whose future now looks to be at Anfield despite his desire to join the Catalan giants and another player it could have significant implications for is legendary Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta.

Going into the final year of his contract at the club, Iniesta has already stated that he is considering his future for the first time in his career. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has already expressed an interest in linking back up with his former pupil and Chelsea tactician Antonio Conte is also understood to want him at Stamford Bridge if he becomes available.

