He’s one of the hottest names on the summer transfer market but the future of Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie is still uncertain. The 20-year-old Ivorian international has been in discussions with AC Milan this week and the Rossoneri look favourites along with Serie A rivals Roma to sign him this summer. However, Atalanta sporting director Giovanni Sartori has given hope to Chelsea boss Antonio Conte who is a known admirer of the player.





Sartori told itasportpress that; “The player wants to wait until the end of the season to make a decision, partly because he is attracted to the Premier League, as Chelsea really like him."

Roma have also been strongly linked to the player and Sartori explained that; “At Roma they love him and the offer could be sufficient in view of the fact that we are not far from an agreement. There is nothing concrete yet, as the player has to make his assessments with the capital club and his agent is taking care of things from an economic perspective. He’s also wanted by Milan but the Rossoneri have not yet presented a real deal.”