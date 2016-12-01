Jack Wilshere: AC Milan and AS Roma resume interest in Arsenal loanee

AS Roma and AC Milan have resumed their interest in Arsenal loanee star Jack Wilshere. The Englishman joined Bournemouth on a dry loan deal last summer, snubbing a move to AC Milan that had made contact with both Arsenal and the player’s entourage.



Various reports coming from England report that Arsenal have yet to offer Wilshere a contract extension. The midfielder’s contract expires in 2018 and if the Gunners fail to offer him a new deal, they could lose him as a free agent in one year time.



Both AS Roma and AC Milan are long time admirers of the England International and could make an offer next summer in case Wilshere and Arsenal fail to agree to a new deal.



​Wilshere would be a perfect addition for both squads as he would add quality and depth which is very much needed by both rossoneri and giallorossi.



AC Milan and AS Roma, however, will have to face challenge of Manchester City as well as Pep Guardiola will be looking for a long time replacement for Yaya Toure who is destined to leave the Etihad hierarchy in summer 2017, once his contract expires.



