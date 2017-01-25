Jackson Martinez: former Atletico Madrid star linked with shock January Leicester City switch
25 January at 18:30Jackson Martinez could be heading back to Europe after moving to China exactly one year ago. The Colombian ace switched Atletico Madrid with Guangzhou Evergrande 365 days ago and calciomercato.com was the first website in the world to reveal that exclusive news at that time as well as Alex Teixeira’s Jiangsu Suning transfer.
Martinez, 30, is now struggling with game time under new boss Felipe Scolari and could return to Europe where Leicester City would welcome him with open arms. AS.com reports that the Foxes could sell Islam Slimani to China as Fabio Cannavaro’s Tianjin Quanjian are interested in signing a classic centre forward after that Chelsea and Fiorentina have rejected their bids for Diego Costa and Nikola Kalinic respectively.
Slimani, an Algeria International, joined Leicester City on a permanent deal last summer. The 28-year-old striker, however, has only scored seven goals in 18 appearances so far this season and Claudio Ranieri is not happy with the striker’s performances.
The Italian tactician is considering selling the former Sporting CP and buy Jackson Martinez. The Colombian striker had netted 92 goals in 134 appearances with Porto before moving to Atletico Madrid in summer 2015 but the 30-year-old striker failed to live up to expectations in Spain scoring just three goals in 22 appearances. He was sold to Guangzhou Evergrande just six months after his arrival in Madrid.
Lorenzo Bettoni @lorebetto
