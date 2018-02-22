James Carragher makes prediction for Liverpool-Roma second leg
30 April at 11:20Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has given his predictions ahead of Liverpool's upcoming Champions League semi-final second-leg clash against Roma away from home.
The first leg saw the Reds pick up an impressive 5-2 win, as Mohamed Salah's first half brace saw Jurgen Klopp's men take a 2-0 lead. Liverpool scored three more goals though Sadio Mane and a Roberto Firmino brace, but Roma pulled two vital away goals back through an Edin Dzeko strike and a Diego Perotti spot-kick.
With the second leg at the Stadio Olimpico set to be played on Wednesday, Roma will fancy their chances to progress. Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher spoke of the Italian side's chances in an interview with Repubblica. He said: "Liverpool will be different from Barcelona."
"But I think Roma must be careful because three goals will not be enough for them to progress. I think Klopp's men will score one goal against Roma and it will be Salah."
"I think Roma have a small chance, playing at the Olimpico."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
