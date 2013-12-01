Revealed: James is inching away from Real as there is a new potential hint....

James Rodriguez's Real Madrid future is in heavy doubt as this has been a very hot topic of late. He hasn't played much under Zidane and this is why he might be looking to find another team who will give him more playing time. So far this season, James appeared in 30 games for los Blancos (only 13 la Liga starts) as he scored 11 goals and added 8 assists in all competitions. Many clubs have been rumored to be after him including José Mourinho's Manchester United.



A NEW HINT REVEALED ? - James Rodriguez removed his Instagram profile pricture (with a Real Madrid jersey) as he replaced it with one of himself playing for the Colombian national team. Considering it's timing, it can very well be a solid hint of things to come.



Real Madrid beat Malaga earlier today as they were crowned la Liga champions. James Rodriguez did not start this game but he did come on as a late substitute. Even so, his future remains in doubt...