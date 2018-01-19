Bayern Munich star James Rodriguez was involved in a training ground altercation with club teammate Sebastian Rudy.

In images published by German newspaper BILD , Rodriguez and Rudy were seen having a go at each other during Bayern Munich’s training session on Friday. The Colombian tackled the German midfielder with excessive force during the training and that lead to the bust-up.

While the altercation didn’t lead to anything too malicious bar the confrontation, a fight was avoided when the player intervened to get rid of the problem and separated James and Rudy. It was Franck Ribery and Jerome Boateng who had intervened to make sure that the altercation didn’t blow over. It is said that the players shook hands afterwards.

Jupp Heynckes was later asked about the incident. The German said: “In these training sessions, these kind of challenges are made and it is intense. I do demand aggressive behaviour in certain situations. This is a men’s sport.”

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)