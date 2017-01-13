James on the move? Mendes papped alongside Tianjin owner
13 January at 16:56Jorge Mendes has just thrown fuel on a big fire, one that regards client James Rodriguez’s rumoured move to China.
In the last few days, Spanish outlet El Chiringuito de Jugones revealed that Real Madrid had shot down bids nearing €100 million from THREE Chinese clubs for former AS Monaco star, mostly known for shining at the 2014 World Cup for Colombia.
The attacking midfielder himself has gone from expressing his discontent to emphasizing that he is to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu.
But agent Jorge Mendes (who has been saying the exact opposite) was recently pictured meeting with Shu Yuhui, owner of Tianjin Quanjian.
For those Italians among you, that’s the same team that has hired Fabio Cannavaro to Coach them, and poached Axel Witsel from Zenit Saint Petersburg with a humongous offer of €50 million for three years.
Arsenal, Manchester United, PSG, Juventus and Inter have all expressed enthusiasm for James, who even visited Turin towards the end of last season.
Frozen out at the Bernabeu, James could always end up leaving now that Real’s transfer ban has been reduced, with the club still needing to make some profit from player sales.
