As reported by As, unsettled Real Madrid star James Rodriguez is not short of suitors. The list of potential bidders for the Colombian reach from across Europe, with top sides such as Juventus, Inter, Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and PSG all keeping tabs.

James Rodriguez has endured a difficult season at the Bernabeu this season under Zidane. He has only played in 22 games, and only started in seven of those. Following his impressive World Cup campaign in the summer of 2014, James quickly became one of the most attractive football sensations in the world. It was an 80 million EUR bid from Real Madrid that poached the 25 year old playmaker from Monaco. Since then, James has unfortunately had limited time on the field to show his true worth, having scored only two goals in La Liga play this season