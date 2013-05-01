James Rodriguez: 'Bayern is like Real, here's why...'

James Rodriguez moved from Real Madrid to Bayern Munich this past summer as he was looking to get more playing time and try a new adventure. Here is what he had to say to Sport1 about his first months in the German Bundesliga:



"I am very happy with how things have been going. Bayern Munich is a huge club and they are on the same level as Real Madrid I feel. I like the city very much but it is very cold here indeed. I have adapted to my new situation as I would love to stay here for many more years in the future...".



James Rodriguez has appeared in 19 games for Bayern Munich so far this season as he scored 2 goals and added 4 assists in all competitions for the Bavarian club. He will surely keep on getting better in months to come as he has now adapted to the German Bundesliga...