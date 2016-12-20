James Rodriguez: Chelsea & Man Utd target can leave Real Madrid in June
21 December at 16:18Real Madrid are not going to sell James Rodriguez in January, Marca reports. The Colombian striker is not on good terms with the LaLiga giants and want to leave the club in order to get more game time in any other big European club.
Chelsea and Manchester United would welcome him with open arms but, if rumours from Spain are to be believed, Real Madrid will not allow the player to leave in the winter transfer window. The 2016 has not been James’ most impressive season even if Real Madrid have won one Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup and one club’s World Cup over the last 12 months.
James is not on good terms with Real Madrid and with their manager Zinedine Zidane but unless he openly admits to be willing to leave the Bernabeu in January, Real Madrid are not going to sell the Colombian ace, unless any club pay the Colombian’s €500 million release fee.
The Merengues’ two-window transfer ban was halved yesterday, which means the LaLiga table leaders won’t be able to sign new players in January, but could replace the unhappy star from next summer, when they’ll be allowed again to take new players to the Bernabeu.
Lorenzo Bettoni @lorebetto
Share on