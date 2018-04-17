James Rodriguez comments on controversial Real Madrid penalty
17 April at 19:20Bayern Munich star James Rodriguez will return to the Bernabeu to face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals.
The Colombia star spent three years in Madrid bus was sold on loan with option to buy to the Bavarians last summer.
Talking to As.com, James revealed what he feels ahead of his return to the Merengues’ stadium: “I am excited. These are special games for me. I played with Real Madrid for three years, I was very happy, and it's somewhere that has given me so much: above all, friends and good memories. It's very special, but I'm focusing on my team and preparing the best we can.”
James did also share his thoughts on the controversial penalty kick awarded to Real Madrid against Juventus last week: “I only saw the goals, because we were playing Sevilla the same evening. That's Real Madrid: they never give up on victory until the very end. Nobody expected Juventus to take a 3-0 lead, but in the end Real never stopped looking for the result they needed and the penalty in stoppage time was their reward for everything they did to make it through the tie.”
