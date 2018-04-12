James Rodriguez will soon complete a permanent transfer to Bayern Munich after joining the German giants on loan with option to buy last summer. The Colombia International was asked by Noticias Carajol in Colombia what’s his relationship with his former club and his former team-mates and that’s what he had to reply: “I follow Real Madrid. I have many friends there, every time I can I watch their games. I still talk to some of them. I talk with Sergio Ramos, Karim [Benzema] and Marcelo too.”





James was also asked his thoughts on who the best possible opponent for Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the Champions League: “The best thing is that Bayern Munich have reached this stage of the competition. Now there are only strong clubs left in the competition, we have to play well.”



The Colombian also commented Barcelona’s Champions League elimination: “Football is a bit crazy sometimes, but each club want to win anytime. You have to think about this because there are no weak teams now.”

