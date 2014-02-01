James Rodriguez will quit Real Madrid this summer. The 25-year-old has plummeted down the pecking order at the Bernabeu and is now fifth choice under coach Zinedine Zidane.

It seems like one of football’s worst kept secrets is out as The Sun reports that Colombian play-makerwill quit Real Madrid this summer. The 25-year-old has plummeted down the pecking order at the Bernabeu and is now fifth choice under coach Zinedine Zidane.

All this seems a long way from when he arrived in a blaze of glory back in 2014 from Monaco in a £63 million deal after some sensational displays in the World Cup finals in Brazil. Now the player is looking to resurrect his career and in order to do this, he realises that he must leave the Spanish capital.



Chelsea are still believed to be in pole-position and came close to landing him in January in a deal brokered by super-agent Jorge Mendes. The move fell through due to the fact that Real President Florentino Perez expressed his admiration for the player and Zidane promised him more first-team starts.



Those promises ultimately proved to be false and despite some action in the Copa del Rey, James has spent most of the domestic season parked on the substitutes bench. The Spanish giants are looking to get around £50 million for their player but the journal claims that this will be difficult considering his lack of game time over the past season.



Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are also keen on his services but Stamford Bridge remains the favourite destination for next season.