According to Spanish sports journal As, Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez is ready to commit his future to the club but on one condition, that his Spanish team-mate Isco departs the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.



The futures of both players remain uncertain with Isco looking the more likely out of the two to bid farewell to the Spanish capital. The 24-year-old international is believed to be on the radar of several other big name clubs with Juventus and Chelsea seemingly leading the way. With a regular place in the starting XI looking less and less likely, Isco has reportedly told the club that he wants to leave at the end of the current campaign.



Colombian international James meanwhile, is a favourite of President Florentino Perez who has always maintained that he would like to keep him at the club beyond this season. The 25-year-old has a host of admirers around Europe too but seems keen to try to win back a regular place under coach Zinedine Zidane.