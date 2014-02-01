Jamie Carragher: Coutinho is ruining Liverpool's reputation
12 August at 13:55Former-Liverpool defender turned Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has spoken out about Philippe Coutinho’s conduct after reports emerged suggesting that the Brazil international is trying to push through a move to Barcelona by handing in a formal transfer request.
According to the Daily Mail, Carragher believes that the saga is dragging Liverpool’s name in the dirt, but the pundit remains hopeful that the attacker will remain at the Merseyside club.
Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher said, “I still think he will be at the club. Luis Suarez put in a transfer request, stayed 12 months and played the best football of his life.
“I don't have a problem with him wanting to go to Barcelona. 99 per cent of footballers all around the world would want to do that, but when the transfer request goes in supporters start to feel it a little bit more but it's part of the game.
'There's no problem with wanting a move but there's a line you don't cross where you ruin your own reputation and that needs to stop - talking about Klopp and he's not getting on and someone feeding the story."
By Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_talbot
Go to comments