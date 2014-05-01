Janssen fights for Tottenham future as Spurs consider summer swoop for Atletico Madrid striker
20 February at 15:25Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro is being linked with a summer move to Tottenham as the Spurs are looking to bolster their attacking department at the end of the season. Gameiro, 29, joined the Clochoneros in a € 32 million move last summer and is justifying his price tag through his 12 goals and 6 assists in 34 appearances in all competitions so far this season.
According to the Daily Mirror, the Frenchman is on the Spurs’ watch-list as Dutch striker Vincent Janssen is delivering disappointing performances at the White Hart Lane.
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino sealed the transfer of the 22-year-old last summer but the former Az Alkmaar has only managed four goals in 27 appearances with the North-London club failing to provide decent cover for Harry Kane.
Janssen, however, has released an interview with the Mirror claiming that he’s determined to stay at Tottenham next season and fight for his future at the White Hart Lane.
“I have given myself 12 months to succeed in the Premier League with Tottenham. And those 12 months are not over yet. The level is really high here. Up until last week we were second in the league.”
“Don’t forget I had only played one season at the highest level in Holland when Spurs bought me from AZ Alkmaar. In a short period of time I have made some big steps forward in my career.”
“I’m not going to throw the towel in just because things are not going great for the first time in my career. I am jumping to put the Spurs shirt on, but I will have to prove to the coach that I deserve to play”, Janssen said.
