Leonardo Jardim, Monaco coach, spoke about the Monegasque club's market, always devoted to the valorization and transfer of his talents. ''Mbappé? I know very well that fans would also liked to have retained James Rodriguez, Bernardo Silva, Geoffrey Kondogbia and others, but I also understand the club line and its project. We take young players with the intention of improving them. Monaco offers them great visibility, then at each market the other clubs come to rob them.”

The words of the coach and the arrival of Jovetic from Inter show exactly how the French team expect to rebound from the loss of their superstar forward. Recent attention to Atletico’s Vietto also reveals some of Jardim’s intentions, by bringing in the best young prospects and giving them responsibility and opportunity. Nonetheless, Monaco will be having a surplus of spending cash after a summer market that smiled upon them. Should the money raised be invested intelligently, the Ligue 1 club could remain at the top of the French competition for years to come.