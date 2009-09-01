Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim spoke at the press conference leading up to the Champions League semifinal on Tuesday, "Juventus have put us in great trouble and have canceled our strong points. We have to do something more, even if it will not be easy, maybe we need to change something because using the same elements the result may not change. We are convinced, and the strategy is to play an important game, playing 100% of our strengths. Mendy will only play if he is 100%, today he is not. The Juve wings are strong, not just to the right, Alves has a lot of quality but all Juve is a team of players accustomed to this level. I have studied the history of the Bianconeri players, the less experienced as much as the most experienced. Tomorrow we have to have a free but cold mind. We have to attack without conceding, and the ideal would be to score a goal in the first half.”

“The defeat of the first leg was dictated by a lack of effectiveness. We both had chances, but they were cynical and we did not score. Certainly there is also a question of maturity. What will we change? We will have to give something more, because if we do the same things will not be enough, maybe we will have to change something because we have to overturn the result. We all want to get to the final, but regardless of the result I am very proud of how far we have managed in the tournament, no one believed that we would go much further than the group stage. Therefore, we must continue to keep our dream alive. We are one of the teams that have played the most in Europe, with so many close games we have to grit our teeth. Juve is practically already in the final, while we are not yet.”