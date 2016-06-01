Jiangsu boss Capello full of praise for Zhang and Spalletti

During an interview with Avvenire, Jiangsu Suning coach Fabio Capello discussed several issues ranging from what it is like to work for Zhang Jindong to Napoli’s chances of securing their first Scudetto since 1990.



“Do clubs call me every day? No, but I still get one or two calls a week, even during the most intense periods. Let’s say revolutionaries. Where would they want me? As a coach. A national team. At a club. I follow with great interest everything that happens in football, but my best work is done on the training pitches.”



ON ZHANG – “I have a job to finish in China. The chiefs want great results. Zhang is a brilliant character, and an excellent businessman. I was convinced to take on the project here. Brocchi, Zambrotta, Tancredi, Ventrone and I will be back in pre-season to take charge of the team.”



ON SPALLETTI – “Luciano Spalletti is a great coach, and is doing a great rebuilding job at Inter. Roma will be competitive until the end, but I’m not so sure about Napoli. They seem to be missing something at crucial moments.”



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)