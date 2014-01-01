Joao Mario is already thinking of a long West Ham career
03 February at 19:00Lest you think Inter Milan castoff Joao Mario is struggling to adapt to life in London, he learning something, arguably, more important than the English language. "I'm trying to hear and learn all the words to the song ‘Bubbles,’” he told Sky Sports. “I hope to be able to sing the whole song in the coming weeks.”
The new West Ham midfielder’s dedication to the club that has taken him on loan doesn’t stop there. After mere days in the Olympic Stadium, the Portuguese international is already thinking about his future there.
“At the end of the season I may stay here,” he said in the interview.
“I want to help West Ham stay in the Premier League,I want to show the fans what my value is.”
As for the song, he’s not learning it alone. “My teammates are helping me a lot in London, especially José Fonte. Because he is also my national teammate and we can speak in Portuguese, many of the comrades speak Spanish and Italian too, this makes dialogue easier.”
