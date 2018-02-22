Joao Mario hoping to secure West Ham stay

West Ham returned to winning ways on Saturday with a 3-0 win against Southamption following three consecutive defeats. Two players connected to Inter, ex-Marko Arnautovic and current loanee Joao Mario, fueled the strong performance.



Yesterday, the Portuguese midfielder was the best man on the field for the Hammers and began the scoring with a strong hit from just inside the box, his first goal for at the club. Last week Mario spoke about his current situation and life away from Inter.



“I'm trying to adapt as quickly as possible, the Premier requires great strength and endurance. I am very happy and satisfied, since I arrived I have learned many things”



On West Ham opportunity and potential return to Inter:



“I only hope to finish the season in the best way, maybe leaving a mark. Inter? Now I look to the future, that moment has passed.”



"I want to help West Ham stay in the Premier League, I want to show the fans what my value is, so I can stay here at the end of the season.”



Inter turned down West Ham’s initial offer of €13.7 million, but the Premier League club might submit another in the coming weeks.



