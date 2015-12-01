João Mário’s arrival could push West Ham star towards Fiorentina

Fiorentina are set to ramp up their interest in West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang, according to reports from this morning’s edition of Corriere dello Sport.



With the East London club set to complete the signing of João Mário on loan from Inter, while they are also keen to secure the signature of Anderlecht man Leander Dendoncker before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.



With the arrival of those two, Obiang would stand much less chance of nailing down a spot in David Moyes’ starting XI. This could therefore tempt him into seeking a move elsewhere and a return to Italy may be an ideal outcome.



It remains to be seen whether the Hammers can indeed conclude a deal for the 22-year-old Belgian this month. If they do, there is every chance we could see Pedro Obiang back in Serie A within the next few days.



(Corriere dello Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)