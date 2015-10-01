Joao Mario says farewell: was he the most disappointing number 10 ever at Inter?
28 January at 10:00Joao Mario has said farewell to Inter Milan and to his number 10 nerazzurri jersey. He is now a West Ham United player as he will be wearing the number 18 with the hammers. The Portuguese arrived at Inter after the 2016 Euro cup as his Portugal lifted the trophy that summer. Suning dished out close to 45 million euros to get him as he never really lived up to the hype. He scored a few goals at Inter last season but failed to do so this season as he struggled to get playing time under coach Luciano Spalletti.
WHO WILL GET HIS NUMBER 10 JERSEY?- With Joao Mario gone up until the summer, will Inter find a new number 10? Can it be Javier Pastore? Perhaps since the Argentine international admitted that he would like to return and play in the Italian Serie A. Here is a list of 5 past number 10's that have been very disappointing at Inter. Was Joao Mario the worst one out of the bunch? Take a look in our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com.
By Angelo Taglieri, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro
