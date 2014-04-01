Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario is on his way to London for a medical this afternoon, as he looks set to seal a loan move to Premier League side West Ham.

The 25-year-old Portuguese star has fallen down the pecking order under Luciano Spalletti this season and has made only five starts and nine appearances from the bench. While he has a tally of three assists to his name, Joao Mario has failed to live upto the transfer fee of 40 million euros that Inter shelled out on him.

And the midfielder is very close to sealing a loan-move to West Ham United till the end of the season, as he is set to fly to London later this afternoon to undergo a medical with the Hammers.

Calciomercato understand that David Moyes’ side are set to pay West Ham a loan fee of 2 million euros with an option for buying him on a permanent basis set at a fee of around 40 million euros. A part of the deal sees the Hammers pay the former Sporting Lisbon man’s full wage as well.

