Joao Mario: ‘Why I joined West Ham’
02 February at 16:00Portugal star Joao Mario has talked to West Ham’s official website to explain why he decided to leave Inter and join the Hammers instead.
Joao Mario was struggling with game time at the San Siro and has confirmed that he decided to move to East London to play on a regular basis.
“I am happy to be here and I must enjoy this opportunity and I want to play well and go to the World Cup. I am here to help West Ham and also to grow into the Premier League”, Joao Mario said.
“Everything has happened fast. I’ve not even been here for one week, but I’ve already played twice for West Ham. I’m really happy to be here."
“I really enjoyed my first game at our amazing stadium. Since I was a kid I appreciated the Premier League and now, being here and playing was a dream come true.”
Go to comments