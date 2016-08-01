Joe Hart hints at possible Torino stay

England International Joe Hart moved to Torino on loan last summer and he’s expected to return to the Etihad Stadium once the current season comes to an end. The Serie A side, in fact, do not have an option to make the goalkeeper’s move permanent, nor they can afford the whole salary of the Manchester City loanee star.



Hart, 29, has released an interview with Tuttosport claiming that he may decide to extend his stay at the Olimpico for one more season.



“As for my future, the love that Torino fans are proving me will be taken into account when I will have to make a decision”, Hart said.



The Englishman was replaced by Claudio Bravo at the Etihad Stadium but the Chile International failed to live up to expectations and many Manchester City fans now believe Pep Guardiola should not have let Hart go last summer. Will it be too late to convince him to return to Manchester at the end of the season?

