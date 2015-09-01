‘Joe Hart wants Torino stay’, says Mihajlovic

The future of Joe Hart is up in the air with the Englishman who joined Torino in a dry loan spell from Manchester City last summer. Hart, 29, is expected to return to the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season but according to Torino boss Sinisa Mihajlovic the player wants to stay at Torino.



"Hart wants to stay at Torino but we are all aware, both him and the club, that we can't buy him”, Mihajlovic told La Gazzetta dello Sport.



"At the most we could take him on loan for another year but that depends on both Manchester City and him. We will need to know if Hart is going to be here next year because if he's not then we'll need to change the way we play."



Just a few days ago, Pep Guardiola also talked about the future of Hart as Manchester City are being struggling to play a reliable goalkeeper this season with Claudio Bravo who has failed to live up to expectations this season.



"At the end of the season we are going to speak about the players who are under contract next year and about the loan players”, Guardiola said.

