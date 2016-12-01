Joe Hart: West Ham want Man City loanee to replace Adrian at the end of the season
30 January at 17:45West Ham are one of the clubs interested in signing Manchester City loanee star at the end of the season, according to a report of Sky Sports. The Englishman joined Torino on a season loan deal last summer, but is set to leave the Serie A side at the end of the season, once his loan spell ends.
Hart, 29, is willing to complete a permanent move at the end of his loan spell at Torino and according to Sky Sports, the Hammers are willing to sign him as a replacement for Adriano whose contract at the London Stadium expires at the end of the season.
West Ham are not the only club interested in welcoming the player’s services as Tottenham and AC Milan are also reportedly considering signing the England International. The Premier League side would consider signing Hart in case Lloris leaves the club at the end of the season, whilst AC Milan’s Donnarumma contract talks are stalling and the rossoneri could enter the race to sign the 29-year-old shot-stopper in case their teenage sensation asks to leave the club.
