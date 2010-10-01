John Terry set for UAE reunion with another Chelsea legend

This could be John Terry’s last year at Chelsea given that the Englishman’s contract expires at the end of the season and the Blues have yet to offer their legend a contract extension. According to a report of the Daily Mail, former Chelsea player and Terry’s teammate Dan Petrescu wants to offer Chelsea captain a chance to stretch his career for a few more seasons.



Petrescu is currently in charge of UAE club Al-Nasr and the British tabloid claims Petrescu is on very good terms with Terry and that the former Romania star has already confirmed his interest in signing Terry.



“Where will John Terry end up next season? Al Nasr. Of course, why not? I will call him and ask. I wish he was here. He's a very good friend and a good player. I don't know what he will do, but I wish him well. It depends on Chelsea. If they really want him he will stay, I'm sure. I think he should still play on. As a central defender it shouldn't be a problem and he is fit, so I'm sure he will play more”, Petrescu told the Gulf Times.



Petrescu has 20 goals in 181 games with the Blues and has won four trophies during his five-year spell in North London.

