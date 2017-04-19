After announcing this week that he will leave the club at the end of the season, Chelsea legend John Terry has written an emotional letter to fans via Instagram. The former England captain explained that it was the “toughest decision of my life for me and my family, but I always envisaged leaving on the right terms, in the right way and at the right time - and that is now.”



He went on to state that; “I'd like to thanks Mr Abramovich personally, and the board who have worked tirelessly to ensure the club continues to develop both on and off the field. I've been able to become Chelsea's most successful captain and I'm immensely proud to be mentioned in the same breath as Ron Harris, Peter Bonetti, Frank Lampard, John Hollins and many other greats as one of the highest appearance-makers for the club.



"Thank you to all my team-mates and managers over the years. To have gone shoulder and shoulder in many a battle with you has been an honour."



