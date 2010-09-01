Jonas Brother testifies in FIFA corruption trial

In one of the strangest developments, in what has already been a strange trial, one of the members of the Jonas Brothers testified for the prosecution as part of the FIFA corruption and bribery trial in Brooklyn, New York. Kevin Jonas took the stand for less than three minutes to confirm that a concert allegedly attended by one of the suspects had actually taken place.



On trial over the largest graft scandal in world soccer history are three South American football executives accused of taking huge bribes in exchange for the rights to broadcast football tournaments. One of the three executives on trial allegedly received $10,000 tickets to a Paul McCartney concert in Argentina in 2010. However, one of the three questioned whether the concert had ever taken place.



Jonas was produced as a witness to say that in fact it did because he himself went to it. "Any time you get to see Paul McCartney, it's pretty special," he testified.



Lawyers and witnesses then asked to take selfies with him, in what was a bizarre scene worthy of Hollywood.