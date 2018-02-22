Joe Jordan will be an interested spectator at this evening’s Wembley showdown between England and Italy.



Former Milan striker

“Italy is experiencing a nightmare moment,” explained Jordan, “To not qualify for the World Cup was unthinkable but now the reality kicks in.



“I didn’t see the game against Argentina but what I read was that the team had many young players and this is where they now have to start from.”



On the impending retirement of goalkeeper Gigi Buffon, Jordan was adamant that; “I don’t see why there is so much discussion in Italy about his future and why he was picked for these friendlies. The national team needs Buffon, his experience is vital and you need to have the right balance between youth and experience in any team.”



On young players he has been impressed with, he stated that; “I saw Patrick Cutrone play against Arsenal and he looks strong. Also Federico Chiesa looks a player for the future.”



On the Scudetto race between Juventus and Napoli, Jordan remarked; “I’ve not changed my idea on this.Napoli plays the best football but Juventus will win the title. Now they are top of the table, I’m convinced that they will not drop any points and will win the head to head battle.”



Finally, on Juve’s upcoming Champions League date with RealMadrid; “All the games are difficult from this point and although Real Madrid has won the last two times, Juventus has shown that they are closing the gap.



“It will be a great game and like any match; you always need that bit of fortune.”