Jordi Alba: ‘Isco would be welcome at Barcelona’

Spanish defender Jordi Alba has released an interview with Sport whispering that unhappy Real Madrid star Isco would be welcome at the Nou Camp. The former Malaga ace’s contract expires in 2018 and the player has put negotiations on hold as he’s not happy with lack of game time under Zinedine Zidane.



Isco is not going to sign a contract extension before the end of the season and he’s heavily linked with leaving the Bernabeu in the summer. Barcelona have emerged as possible contenders for the 24-year-old although Barcelona are said not to be willing to enter a bidding war for the talented attacking midfielder.



Alaba played with Isco at Valencia and the duo play together for Spain national team.



“I know Isco very well”, Alba said.



“I know him since very long time and I can say that I really appreciate him. Every talented player is always welcome at Barcelona.”



“Now, however, we have to focus on players that are already part of our team.”

