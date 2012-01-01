Jorge Mendes has denied that he recently met with Barcelona over Angel Di Maria.

Recent reports

Inter Milan have also been linked to the Argentine star, who was sold to PSG by Manchester United three seasons ago for €63 million.

"What you're publishing [about Di Maria] is not true," he told reporters at Barcelona’s El Prat airport.

Barcelona were rumoured to have made a 35 million offer for the Ligue 1 star, but it was reported that

Mendes no longer represents Di Maria

The Argentine is one of many players who could be heading out of the door at the Parc des Princes, with PSG signing Neymar for €222 million this summer.

Barcelona, for their part, are looking to reinforce their squad, having been hammered in their Spanish SuperCup final date with Real Madrid.

"Since day one we have been in contact with Ernesto [Valverde]," Sporting director Robert Fernandez recently confirmed.

"We've been talking a lot about players we'd like to sign, but also about players heading out of the club and I think by Wednesday we should be able to be clear on [that] matter."