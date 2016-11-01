Jorge Mendes makes contact with Chinese clubs over Di Maria January transfer
26 December at 13:00According to rumours coming from France, Angel Di Maria’s agent Jorge Mendes has made contact with some Chinese clubs and businessmen in order to complete the Argentinian winger’s January switch to the Far East.
PSG have just signed Julian Draxler from Wolfsburg and the arrival of the Germany star puts Di Maria’s future in Paris under threat.
The former Real Madrid ace is delivering unconvincing performances for the Ligue1 giants and his physical tests have been disappointing too. According to L’Equipe there are enough proves to predict a shock January move of Di Maria to China, not to mention that Chinese businessman Guo Guanchang has recently become a partner of Jorge Mendes’ Gestifute
The player’s powerful agent has already made contact with some clubs that are reportedly ready to invest big money to sign the 2014 Real Madrid Champions League winner.
Di Maria, 28, has three goals and seven assists in 21 games in all competitions so far this season.
