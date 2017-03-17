Jorge Mendes offers Man City defender to Real Madrid as Merengues change their strategy for Dybala
19 March at 10:35Real Madrid defender Pepe is set to leave the club at the end of the season as the Portugal International has refused to sign a new deal with the Bernabeu hierarchy who had offered the rock solid defender a one-year deal whilst the experienced centre-back wanted to sign a new two-year contract extension.
Many centre-backs are being linked with a move to Real Madrid to replace Pepe and El Confidencial claims that powerful player’s agent Jorge Mendes has offered the LaLiga giants one of his clients: Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi.
Real Madrid are long-time admirers of the Argentina defender as they also tried to sign him in summer 2015 but Valencia decided to sell their at-the time star to Manchester City instead. Real Madrid are considering a few profiles to replace Pepe and Otamendi is also on the Merengues’ watchlist.
Meantime, Zinedine Zidane is also thinking of refreshing the team’s attacking department taking to the Bernabeu Juventus star Paulo Dybala. The Argentinean striker is about to sign a contract extension with the Serie A giants but Real Madrid will still make offers to sign him in the summer.
According to Fichajes, Real Madrid have not retired from the race to sign the former Palermo starlet. Florentino Perez, in fact, wants Juventus to lower their economic demands for the striker with the Serie A giants that have reportedly slapped € 100 million price-tag on the 23-year-old star.
