Jorge Mendes provides transfer update on his unhappy client James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez will not be leaving Real Madrid in January, his agent Jorge Mendes has told As.com. The powerful player’s agent, however, has confirmed that his client could be leaving the Santiago Bernabeu next summer.



“James can’t leave in January, let’s see what will happen in the summer”, Mendes has told the Spanish news outlet.



​Chelsea and Manchester United are monitoring the situation of the Colombian star, although Juventus and Inter are also interested in signing the former AS Monaco star.

Jorge Mendes’ update on James comes as no surprise really as Real Madrid can’t afford to sell any of their players in January due to a transfer ban imposed by FIFA for the winter transfer window.



​Real Madrid will be allowed to register new signings next summer, when James Rodriguez will be probably give green light to leave the Spanish capital. James is struggling with game time under Zinedine Zidane so far this season having only two goals and nine assists in 16 appearances.

