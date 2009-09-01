Jorge Mendes working to raise fresh capital for AC Milan

While AC Milan sit in eleventh place having endured a very tough spell on the pitch, things are not looking much brighter for the club off it either. In fact, there could be another change of ownership on the cards with Yonghong Li’s long-term future looking decidedly uncertain.



According to La Repubblica, there are several funds ready to compete to buy the club from Elliot, should Li fail to refinance the Rossoneri. André Silva’s agent Jorge Mendes, who also looks after the business interests of Cristiano Ronaldo, continues to play a leading role and is heavily involved with at least one of the interested parties.



Time will tell whether the Diavolo are able to reach an agreement with UEFA over their perilous Financial Fair Play situation, and indeed whether the aforementioned Mr. Li has the capital required to put the club on a more solid financial footing. Right now, that looks doubtful.



(La Repubblica)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)