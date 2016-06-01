Jorge Sampaoli leaves door open on possible Barcelona move

Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli is said to be Barcelona’s priority to replace Luis Enrique who has recently announced his intention to leave the Nou Camp at the end of the season. The Argentine tactician is on top of the blaugrana shopping list alongside Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde who is a former Barcelona footballer. Talking to Spanish media ahead of tomorrow’s LaLiga clash against Alaves, Sampaoli has not denied his interest in joining Barcelona.



“Of course Barcelona is one of the best teams in the world, if not the best and there is always so much attention surrounding them. Today, however, we are 100% focused on our project and we want Sevilla to maintain this level of quality”

