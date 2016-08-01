Jorge Sampaoli refuses to rule out Barcelona move

Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli has talked to Spanish media ahead of his side’s clashes against Eibar and Leicester City. The former Chile coach is said to be Barcelona’s priority to replace Luis Enrique in the summer when the contract of the Spanish tactician expires.



“Barcelona links are only speculations by media. Luis Enrique should be praised for what he has achieved with Barcelona. He will have a final say but I am pretty relaxed at the moment. I have nothing to explain because I haven’t started these speculations.”



“I want to work hard to strengthen the mentality that has taken me to Europe. I have no expectations. I’ve learned that there is nothing safe in this job. The only thing I can commenti s reality and reality says I’m here at the moment. This is valid for today, I don’t know if tomorrow it will be the same.”



​Former Inter boss Franck De Boer and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino are also being linked with the Barcelona job.

