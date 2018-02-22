Jorginho agent admits to being in Manchester recently
28 March at 17:30Joao Santos, the agent of Napoli star Jorginho, has admitted that he was in Manchester recently in an interview with Radio Crc.
The 26-year-old Jorginho has become one of Serie A's best midfielders since he moved to Napoli from fellow Serie A side Chievo Verona in the summer of 2014. He has been a vital cog in Maurizio Sarri's wheel this season, appearing in 27 games for the partenopei, scoring twice and assisting four times.
Amidst links with Manchester United and City, Jorginho's agent Joao Santos was talking to Radio Crc and admitted that he was in Manchester recently. He said: "I was in Manchester for four days, I really like the city. I went there with friends and then watched the Italy game."
"Friends with people from United or City? Yes, everyone is part of the football world. Jorginho played better against England than he did against Argentina."
"Napoli have valued the player and it is a figure that certain clubs in the Premier League can afford. Morever, he won't move in Italy. It is normal for big teams to follow him. He plays at great levels with Napoli and also plays for the national team."
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
