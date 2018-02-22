Jorginho or Zielinski: Who would be best for Liverpool
17 April at 15:35Liverpool are linked with two Naples midfielders Piotr Zielinski and Jorginho for the upcoming summer transfer window and we look forward to Jurgen Klopp next season.
Jorginho is a defensive midfielder while Zielinski is played in the central midfield position. Having lost Lucas Leiva to Lazio, the former Borussia Dortmund manager is left with no recognized defensive minded midfielder at the Merseyside club.
The Polish international has not been featured regularly for the Serie A outfit, with 20 of the 30 appearances appearing off the bench. Jorginho, on the other hand, has started in 28 league games and has been a vital player in Napoli's midfield this term.
It is ideal for Liverpool to make an approach for Jorginho. Jacqueline in the midfield next season.
Naveen Ullal @UllalIBT
Go to comments