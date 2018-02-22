Jorginho's agent: 'United? They haven't done with Napoli are doing with Torreira...'
19 March at 19:30Joao Santos, Jorginho's agent, spoke to Radio CRC about his client's future, here is what he had to say on the matter:
"Manchester United have strong interest in Jorginho? My client is a good kid, he is focused on fighting for the league title with his club and playing for the national team. If a player like this isn't on the radar of big clubs like Manchester United then something is wrong. Torreira? I don't know if Napoli are talking with Torreira's agent since Giuntoli hasn't told me anything on the matter. I can say that no manager of Manchester United has done what Napoli are doing on the Torreira front....".
Other than Torreira, Napoli are also very interested in Simone Verdi as a deal inches closer. De Laurentiis' team are coming off a very important 1-0 victory against Genoa as they are second in the Italian Serie A standings, two points off first placed Juventus.
Go to comments