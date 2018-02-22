Jorginho's agent: 'United? They haven't done with Napoli are doing with Torreira...'

Joao Santos, Jorginho's agent, spoke to Radio CRC about his client's future, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Manchester United have strong interest in Jorginho? My client is a good kid, he is focused on fighting for the league title with his club and playing for the national team. If a player like this isn't on the radar of big clubs like Manchester United then something is wrong. Torreira? I don't know if Napoli are talking with Torreira's agent since Giuntoli hasn't told me anything on the matter. I can say that no manager of Manchester United has done what Napoli are doing on the Torreira front....".



Other than Torreira, Napoli are also very interested in Simone Verdi as a deal inches closer. De Laurentiis' team are coming off a very important 1-0 victory against Genoa as they are second in the Italian Serie A standings, two points off first placed Juventus.