Jorginho wants Napoli stay, confirms agent
14 March at 13:20The agent of Napoli star Jorginho- Joao Santos, has revealed that the midfielder wants to stay at the club.
The 26-year-old Jorginho has become one of Serie A's best midfielders since he joined Napoli from Hellas Verona in the summer of 2014. He has impressed for the partenopei this season too, having made 25 appearances in the Serie A, scoring twice and assisting once on the way.
In an interview with Radio Crc, Jorginho's agent Joao Santos has confirmed that the midfielder wants to stay at Napoli, despite the club's links with Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira. Santos said: "First of all I hope Jorginho gets called up to the national side."
"Then if Torreira does arrive, he will be in the reserves. I don't know what Napoli's strategy is. But if any club wants to sign Jorginho and Napoli agree, we can evaluate the offer. But Jorginho is not looking for a new club because he wants to stay at Napoli."
"He has two years left on his contract and isn't looking for anything more. Renewal? The end of the season might be a good time for that."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments