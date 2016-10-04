José Mourinho angry at Pogba sending off & praises 'top class' Serie A referee's

Despite having beaten Arsenal away by 3-1 in yesterday's Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium, Mourinho was very unhappy with Paul Pogba's straight red card which means that he will be suspended for the upcoming Manchester derby.



The Portuguese tactican was very happy with his own players performance on the night describing it as "amazing, phenomenal, fantastic", and was especially happy with goalkeeper David De Gea's performance saying that "that what I saw today was the best goalkeeper in the world."



However Mourinho was very critical of how the Arsenal players behaved saying "I know the pitch is amazing and maybe breeds a desire to go to the floor, if it was hard, no; if it was mud, no, the pitch is absolutely beautiful but I think they were a bit too much. I just know that Paul is frustrated. A bit disappointed with this colleague, Koscielny, with this kind of reaction but he is very frustrated because everybody knows that Paul is a clean player and it was not his intention at all to be close to a red card."



In conclusion Mourinho criticisized the refereeing level of the Premier League by praising their colleague's in the Serie A stating that "last night I watched Napoli v Juventus on TV and we watched a top-class referee. If you want to analyse well, watch the difference between them and us and then you will see."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)