José Mourinho discusses Man Utd January transfer strategies

José Mourinho held a press conference ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Bromwich Albion where he was asked about the upcoming transfer window.



Mourinho stated that: "I'm not a big defender of the January market but there are players and situations that sometimes you have the chance to do and you shouldn't lose that chance. I don't like the January market just to buy. But if you can buy one you would buy in June, with the chance a few months before, then great. I don't speak about players, especially players who belong to other clubs."



Mourinho was asked about the difficulty of being Manchester United's manager stating that: "I knew it wouldn't be an easy job, I had that experience before. You go to clubs with a huge history where people look to the history and not to the moment and the expectations are high but the job is difficult. I have had that experience with other clubs so nothing new for me. When I went to Real Madrid, we were in a difficult moment. No league title for many years, no cup title for many years, not even a Champions League quarter-final for many years. It was hard but it was good and it was good for my development as a manager too."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)